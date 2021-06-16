Kanye West is how much older than Irina Shayk?

Kim Kardashian has apparently found love with another famous beauty just months after filing for divorce from Kanye West. Fans had plenty of questions regarding West and Bradley Cooper’s ex-model Irina Shayk when photographs of the two surfaced on the rapper’s birthday, including how long they’ve known each other and how much older the Yeezy designer is than the Russian model.

Here are the answers to those questions, as well as what Kardashian recently revealed about her reasons for divorcing West.

Photos of Kanye West and Irina Shayk together in France have been posted.

Rumors have been circulating that West and Shayk are romantically linked, despite his high-profile divorce from Kardashian. On June 9, when the Daily Mail released images of the two vacationing together in France, the suspicions went into overdrive.

Images of the couple strolling around the French countryside were included in the publication. Witnesses stated they were observed taking selfies of each other near Louise Bourgeois’ Giant Crouching Spider sculpture at the Château La Coste Art Centre. They were in town for the hip-hop artist’s birthday and hired a room at the Villa La Coste hotel, where they remained for three nights before flying back to the United States, according to the media site.

What is the age gap between them?

Shayk had traveled to France with West, who is nine years her senior, to celebrate his 44th birthday.

They’ve known each other for years, even before his marriage to Kardashian. Shayk starred in Kanye West’s “Power” music video from 2010. She was asked to walk in the exhibition for his Yeezy brand two years later.

