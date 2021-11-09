Kanye West invites Drake to perform with him and declares that the feud is over.

Drake has accepted Kanye West’s invitation to play with him next month. West confirmed his plan to lay their dispute to bed in a video posted to Twitter by J Prince on Monday, saying he wants the rapper to join him on stage as a special guest at his event in Los Angeles on Dec. 7.

In the video, West says, “I’m making this video to address the continuous back-and-forth between myself and Drake.” “Both Drake and I have fired shots at each other, and now it’s time to call it a day.” “On December 7, I’m asking Drake to join me on stage as a special guest to celebrate the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles with the ultimate goal of freeing Larry Hoover,” he continued, alluding to the Gangster Disciples co-founder who is presently imprisoned in Colorado. “I believe that this event will not only raise awareness for our cause, but will also demonstrate to people throughout the world how much more we can do when we put our pride aside and work together,” he added.

J Prince, who met with West at the Rothko Chapel on Nov. 7, disclosed in the description of his video that Hoover wanted to “see harmony between the two artists.”

“So I visited with Ye to deliver a message from my brother Larry Hoover, who expressed his desire for reconciliation between them. Ye appreciated it and expressed gratitude because he had never had somebody sit down with him and explain things to him the way I did. Part of his caption stated, “I’m looking forward to all of us working together in unison to elevate our communities around the world.”

West and Drake have had a long-running animosity. Their animosity erupted earlier this year when West released “Donda” and Drake released “Certified Lover Boy,” the latter of which became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day with 132 million streams in the first 24 hours. Despite the fact that the song makes no mention of West, fans feel it is Drake’s way of mocking him.