Kanye West claims that his label released the album “Donda” without his permission.

Kanye West’s highly anticipated album “Donda” has been released – allegedly before the rapper was ready.

West turned to Instagram on Sunday, only hours after his 10th album went live on streaming sites, to allege that Universal Music Group, the parent company of the label Def Jam, didn’t have his authorization to release it.

West posted on Instagram, “Universal put my record out without my approval, and they prohibited ‘Jail 2’ from being on the album.”

When questioned about West’s allegations, Universal executives told Variety that they had no reaction. Unnamed label sources, on the other hand, informed the publication that the charge was “preposterous.”

Netizens reacted to West’s article in a variety of ways.

One admirer said, “Too late Kanye, it’s my fourth time listening to it,” while another said they had already listened to the album 15 times.

Another added with a sobbing emoji, “Universal really dropped it for us.” “However, the album is fire,” wrote another enthusiast.

The 24th track on “Donda,” “Jail Pt. 2,” didn’t go online on streaming services until several hours after the rest of the album’s 27 songs. It stars DaBaby, who made waves earlier this month for his homophobic remarks, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The second track on the album, “Jail,” includes Jay-Z and lists Marilyn Manson as a co-writer under his real name Brian Warner. Several women have accused him of sexual assault, although he has denied all charges.

Warner and Shawn Carter, a.k.a. Jay-Z, are listed as songwriters on “Jail” on Amazon Music, while Warner and Jonathan Kirk, DaBaby’s given name, are listed as songwriters on “Jail 2.”

Both Manson and DaBaby made appearances at Kanye West’s “Donda” listening event in Chicago on Thursday, causing online outrage.

West published screenshots of what looked to be a text message chain between him and his manager, Bu Thiam, on Instagram on Saturday, which has since been deleted.

West was allegedly told that he didn’t have clearance for DaBaby’s appearance on “Jail Pt. 2” and that the album couldn’t be released unless the rapper was removed off the tune, something the Yeezy creator strongly disagreed with.

According to EW, West said, “I’m not taking my brother off.” “He was the only person who publicly stated that he would vote for me.”