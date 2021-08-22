Kanye West and Irina Shayk have split after months of dating, claiming that they “aren’t great romantic partners.”

Shayk, 35, and West, 44, initially became romantically linked in June when they were pictured together in France on his birthday. Several news agencies reported at the time that they had been privately seeing each other for months. Their brief relationship, according to People, has come to an end.

An unnamed person told the newspaper, “It was never a serious item that took off.” “Kanye has been focusing on his career and spending time with his children. This is his primary emphasis. Right now, he doesn’t have time to date.”

The Yeezy designer finds the supermodel “wonderful,” according to the insider, and the two “stay amicable” despite their split.

Us Weekly also reported West and Shayk’s split, citing an unidentified source as saying Bradley Cooper’s ex recognized “they aren’t excellent romantic partners.”

The tipster informed the newspaper, “Kanye and Irina are over, but they never really started, there’s nothing going on there.”

Since they were originally linked together, West and Shayk have remained silent on the relationship allegations. Requests for comment on the breakup news were also ignored by their representatives.

The split happened just over a month after an insider told People that Shayk was irritated by speculations that they had already broken up.

“Irina is furious about the lies about her and Kanye,” the insider said. “They are still in a relationship.”

According to Page Six, the model turned down West’s request to join him in Paris for a couture show in July, claiming that she just likes the rapper as a friend.

“She likes him as a friend but isn’t interested in dating him. She doesn’t want to be associated with the fact that they’re dating, which would have been reported in the news if she turned up [in Paris with him], according to the source.

However, E! News then reported that West and Shayk were still in contact and meeting one other, citing a source. By late July, he was still apparently quite interested in her, as he went on a family trip in San Francisco with ex-wife Kim Kardashian and their four children.

“They’re still in contact, and he’s seen her a couple times,” the insider said at the time. “He wants to date her and spend more time with her.”

Kardashian and West have two daughters together.