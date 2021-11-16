Kanye West, also known as ‘Ye,’ releases ‘Donda Deluxe,’ which includes previously unreleased songs and new features.

Kanye West, who just changed his name to “Ye,” released a deluxe version of his “Donda” album on Sunday night, featuring new tracks, new features, and new verses to his classic songs.

The new tracks include “Life Of The Party” featuring Andre 3000, “Up From The Ashes,” “Never Abandon Your Family,” “Keep My Spirit Alive Pt. 2,” “Remote Control 2” with Young Thug, which includes a new feature from Kid Cudi, and “Come to Life,” which features Tyler, the Creator’s background vocals, among others.

Tonight at Times Square, ye clones #DONDADELUXE photo