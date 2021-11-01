Kal Penn Talks About His Longtime Partner Josh and Confirms His Engagement.

In his book “You Can’t Be Serious,” which will be released on Tuesday, Kal Penn discusses his longterm partner Josh and their engagement.

Penn, whose actual name is Kalpen Suresh Modi, an actor and former White House staffer, claimed that he has always been “transparent” about his relationship whenever he meets someone in person.

Penn told People Sunday, “I’ve always been quite public with everyone I’ve personally interacted with.” “If Josh and I are out or talking to friends, it could be someone I meet at a bar.” He also expressed his delight at the prospect of revealing specifics about his relationship in his book. He did say, though, that his partner and family members are “pretty quiet,” which he attributes to the fact that they “don’t appreciate publicity and avoid the limelight.” In the book, the star of “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle” reveals that he also reflects on his professional life, including his careers in Hollywood and politics. He also revealed that it contains details of his love life, namely how he and Josh met.

He went on to say, “It involves my parents, to the extent that I’m ready to relate anecdotes about their upbringing.” “For me, that was the most crucial factor. I wanted my tale to be genuine from my point of view and delivered in a way that allows you to get to know me.” Penn, who joined Barack Obama’s administration in 2009 as the primary assistant director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, remembered that when he first met Josh, he didn’t expect things to work out between them. They’ve been together for ten years and are still going strong. They are, in fact, already married.

The actor will soon be seen in Jaffar Mahmood’s film “Surina & Mel Light it Up: A Diwali Story.” Melanie Chandra, Chris Parnell, Tituss Burgess, and Surina Jindal also star in the film. The film will be released in December 2021.

Penn is also set to appear in the film “Something’s Wrong with Rose,” which is now in pre-production.