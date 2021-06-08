Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Co-Hosting With Tayshia Adams Was “Meant to Be” on “The Bachelorette” Season 17

Although Season 17 of The Bachelorette is about Katie Thurston’s search for love, many viewers are looking forward to seeing the new lead’s friendship with co-hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams. So, what can fans look forward to from the three in the future? Kaitlyn recently spoke up about how she and Tayshia supported Katie on The Bachelorette, and here’s what she had to say.

Katie Thurston co-hosts ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 17 with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams.

Who Did Katie Thurston Pick as Her Bachelorette Winner? Actuality Spoilers from Steve’s 2021 Reveal How the Journey Ends

Chris Harrison announced his departure from The Bachelorette series well before the premiere of Season 17. In February 2019, the host chatted with Rachel Lindsay and defended Rachael Kirkconnell’s racist actions on Season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James. Then, in March, Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment announced that Kaitlyn and Tayshia will appear on The Bachelorette as Katie’s sidekicks. According to the statement:

Chris has our full support in the work he has set out to achieve. Former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will provide assistance to the new Bachelorette throughout his absence. We are committed to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including in the executive producer ranks, as we continue the conversation about attaining greater fairness and inclusion throughout The Bachelor brand. These are critical measures in bringing about profound change in our franchise so that it is a celebration of love that reflects our world.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will host “The Bachelorette” in 2021.

Who Is Greg Grippo From ‘The Bachelorette’? Katie Thurston’s contestant has a strong lead.

When Kaitlyn and Tayshia joined The Bachelorette team for Katie’s season, many Bachelor Nation fans were pleasantly delighted. So, what are the co-hosts’ thoughts on their new roles? Kaitlyn stated on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that it was written in… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.