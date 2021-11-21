Kadeena Cox’s Paralympic career, ‘invisible’ health issue, and personal life are all included in I’m a Celebrity.

Kadeena Cox, a paralympian, is one of ten confirmed celebrity participants for this year’s I’m a Celebrity… I’m trying to get out of here.

The four-time Paralympic gold medalist will travel to North Wales with other celebrities including GMB’s Richard Madeley, Breakfast anchor Louise Minchin, and soap star Danny Miller to take part in the ITV show hosted by Ant and Dec.

After her hockey coach suggested it, the 30-year-old began sprinting competitively at the age of 15.

I’m a famous person. 2021: The ‘toughest’ Gwrych Castle camp is revealed for the first time. Cox competed at the Loughborough International on May 18, 2014, but was sent to the hospital two days later after experiencing strange symptoms and was diagnosed with a stroke.

Kadeena became famous for her running and cycling feats once she regained her health and resumed training.

Following the stroke, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (also known as MS).

“A lot of the symptoms are fairly inconspicuous,” she told the Multiple Sclerosis Trust. People can’t perceive exhaustion, sensory difficulties, or cognitive issues, which makes it difficult to diagnose.” The athlete is afflicted with muscle spasms in her right arm and leg, and she is frequently confined to a wheelchair.

“I also experience different sensations, as well as a lot of pins and needles and burning,” she explained. Then there are the issues with memory and reasoning, as well as general exhaustion.” In 2016, Kadeena became the first British Paralympian in 32 years to win gold medals in two separate sports at a single edition of the Paralympic Games, just two years after suffering from a stroke and receiving her MS diagnosis.

However, Kadeena, who previously studied physiotherapy at Manchester Metropolitan University, openly concedes that appearing on I’m A Celebrity will be mentally challenging.

“Going on I’m A Celebrity is something so different for me and it’s entirely out of my comfort zone,” she said of appearing on the show, where she will compete in Trials to win food.

“The summary comes to an end.”