JYP Begins Search For New Boy Group Through Japanese Audition Program “Nizi Project” JYP Begins Search For New Boy Group Through Japanese Audition Program “Nizi Project”

JYP Entertainment and Sony Music have re-joined forces in their search for a new Japanese boy band to debut in 2023.

From November to December, auditions will be held in eight cities across Japan: Sapporo, Sendai, Tokyo, Nagoya, Kobe, Hiroshima, Okinawa, and Fukuoka, according to JYP Founder and Music Executive Park Jin Young and Sony Music CEO Shunsuke Muramatsu. Applicants from the United States will be screened in Los Angeles, New York, and Seoul, according to Soompi.

In 2019, the two music titans collaborated on the inaugural season of the audition show “Nizi Project,” which gave rise to the Japanese girl group “NiziU.”

Some of South Korea’s most well-known singing groups, such as “Twice,” “Stray Kids,” and “2PM,” are signed to JYP Entertainment.

The Music Executives stated that they are searching for brilliant males under the age of 22 who can speak Japanese and are of any nationality.

The young aspirants will compete in areas such as vocal prowess, modeling, and rap knowledge. In the new season of the competition, two new categories have been added: lyric writing and song composing abilities.

Young stated that he will personally attend the audition locations in order to bring the best talent to the show.

“I was nervous when I first started the ‘Nizi Project’ two years ago. But I’m delighted I’m announcing the start of its second season now. During the online news conference, Park was reported by Korea Times as saying, “It was fantastic to see so many people supporting this cause.”

Mako, Maya, Mayuka, Riku, Rima, Ayaka, Miihi, Rio, and Nina are the members of the Japanese girl group “NiziU.”

According to the Korea Times, NiziU was well-known even before its official launch due to the program’s popularity. “Make you happy,” their pre-debut single, ranked first in three Oricon digital rating categories. NiziU’s debut single, “Step and a Step,” was also awarded platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan. “Take a Picture/Poppin’ Shakin,” their second single, is now conquering Japan’s main music charts.

NiziU tweeted a notice of the global audition Tuesday in anticipation of their future male counterparts.

The two music moguls announced on Tuesday that applications for the show had begun.