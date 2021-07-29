Justin Timberlake Honors NSYNC’s ‘Celebrity’ 20th Anniversary: ‘What a Wonderful Time to Be Alive!’

On the 20th anniversary of NSYNC’s breakthrough album “Celebrity,” singer Justin Timberlake took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the album’s poster.

“Celebrity,” “The Game Is Over,” “The Two of Us,” “Up Against the Wall,” “See Right Through You,” “Just Don’t Tell Me That,” and “Something Like You” were among the thirteen songs on the album. On July 24, 2001, the album was released.

“20 years already?!?” tweeted the 40-year-old singer, who was a member of the NSYNC boy band from 1995 to 2002. In the caption, it says, “What a time to be alive.”

Former members of the band and fans swarmed the post with comments.

Lance Bass, 42, expressed his feelings in the comments by using an old man emoji, while Joey Fatone, 44, said, “Yes we old!!” The other two members of the band, 44-year-old JC Chasez and 49-year-old Chris Kirkpatrick, have yet to reply.

Other celebrities, in addition to the band members, expressed their feelings.

“We spun this record endlessly in the bus on my first tour,” singer John Mayer said. “Thanks for the memories,” Tom Brady, a professional football player, commented, while “Young BOSS” was written by another. The former members of the band were referred to as “Legends” by rapper Juicy J, and comedian Kevin Hart liked the post. Erin Andrews, a sportscaster, added, “One of the joys of my life people.”

On the job front, Timberlake will play Chuck Barris, the host of the Gong Show, in an untitled Apple TV+ drama series inspired on the 1984 biography “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.”

Kirkpatrick released a music video for “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays” from the album “Winter in the Air” in 2019 that included additional band members. Chasez, on the other hand, was included in the documentary “The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story,” which was released in 2019.

While Fatone will be featured in the film “Lundon’s Bridge and the Three Keys,” Bass starred in the June 7 debut of the television series “Showmance.” Bass also appeared in the music video for “I Want You Back,” which was released in April of this year.