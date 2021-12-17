Justin Hartley of ‘This Is Us’ advises against getting married if you aren’t in love.

Justin Hartley talked on marriage, especially when it came to his character Kevin Pearson on “This Is Us.” The actor stated that if you are not in love, you should not marry.

Madison’s character (played by actress Caitlin Thompson) cancelled their wedding, according to Hartley, who attended the show’s Season 6 premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

“”You know, you people would have made a tremendous mistake,” he added, adding, “It’s a great thing, she spared you.” You weren’t in love, and you don’t marry someone you don’t love. You may believe that everyone is aware of this, but it is not a smart notion.” Hartley went on to say about his character’s impulsive tendency, ” “The race is won by going slowly and steadily. He has a tendency to act rashly on occasion. When he does that, I believe he steps on his neck.” The 44-year-old actor also discussed his character’s romantic life, hinting that the final season will be more on Kevin and Madison co-parenting their twin children, Nicholas and Frances.

According to the actor, his character will be shown attempting to be the “best parent” he can be.

“And then there’s the co-parenting situation, where he’s not spending all of his time with his kids and just figuring that out,” he added. “He’s had everything going on, and I think that’ll take precedence in terms of his priorities.” Hartley has been divorced twice in his personal life. From 2004 to 2012, he was married to actress Lindsay Hartley. Isabella Justice, the former couple’s daughter, is 17 years old.

In 2017, he married actress Chrishell Stause, but the couple split in 2021. Hartley married Sofia Pernas, his co-star on “The Young and the Restless,” in May 2021.

Caitlin Thompson also discussed the season’s finale, revealing that it will be a happy, fulfilling, and satisfactory conclusion. While the actress stated that the season will have a joyful conclusion, she did suggest that there will be many shocks this season.

She explained, “They have a long journey ahead of them.” “Because of the nature of their co-parenting, I believe it will be a struggle to figure out where they are now. They aren’t together, yet they must be for their children’s sake. They aspire to be excellent parents.” On January 4, 2022, “This Is Us” will return to the NBC network.