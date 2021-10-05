Justin Bieber’s New Cannabis Line Will Be Launched With Marijuana Brand Palms.

Justin Bieber has unveiled his own cannabis line, dubbed “Peaches,” after his hit song. The Canadian musician stated on Monday that he has teamed with Palms, a California-based marijuana company, to launch his own cannabis venture.

Palms specializes in pre-rolled joints and sells a variety of strains, such as “Chill” (indica strain) and “Active” (sativa strain) (sativa strain). Bieber addressed his decision to cooperate with the brand for his upcoming Peaches pre-roll joints in an emailed statement to Bloomberg on Monday.

“I admire Palms and what they are doing to make cannabis more approachable and de-stigmatize it—especially for the many folks who find it beneficial to their mental health,” he wrote.

The singer’s new cannabis product is a tribute to his popular track “Peaches,” which landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year. “I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh yeah, sh), I get my cannabis from California, (That’s the sh,” Bieber sings in the song’s chorus.

The new partnership is also in line with most of Peaches’ existing collection, which includes the cannabis from Cali bucket hat, Peaches sweatpants, and tie-dye sweatshirt, all of which can be seen on his website.

Part of the proceeds from the Peaches pre-rolled joints will go to assist Veterans Walk and Talk, a veteran group that supports for the medicinal and hallucinogenic use of cannabis, according to Palms’ Instagram feed. A portion of it will also go to the Last Prisoners Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to releasing individuals imprisoned for marijuana possession, as well as the Eaze Momentum Accelerator, an organization that represents various cannabis industry stakeholders.

Bieber, on the other hand, is known for his collaborations outside of the music industry. He’s collaborated with a number of groups and started companies outside of music, such as his Drew House casual and loungewear line, which sells oversized sweatshirts and beanie hats.