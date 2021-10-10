Justin Bieber Wants To ‘Start Trying’ For A Baby: Here’s What His Wife Hailey Says.

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin are ready to start a family.

According to People, Bieber, 27, who has been married to his model wife, 24, for three years, stated his desire to have a child in Amazon Studios’ Prime Video documentary “Justin Bieber: Our World,” which was released Friday.

Bieber told his wife during a talk in one scenario that he wanted to “squish out a nugget” this year.

“My goal for 2021 is to keep setting goals and having fun while doing so.” As the two chatted the morning before his New Year’s Eve 2020 concert, he urged Baldwin, “Make sure I put my family first, and hopefully we’ll squish out a nugget.”

“How about 2021?” the model inquired. Bieber went on to say that he plans to “start trying” around the end of 2021.

Baldwin said, “We’ll see.”

In earlier interviews, Baldwin and Bieber have discussed having children. They both made it clear, though, that they were not in any hurry to start a family.

In 2018, the model told Vogue Arabia, “I love babies and can’t wait to have my own.” “I’d say that’s a closer reality now, but not anytime soon,” says the author. “I’m not in a hurry,” Bieber wrote to Baldwin in July 2019. I just want to be alone with you for a bit!” During his appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in December last year, the pop star was also asked when he and his wife plan to start a family.

Bieber says he’d like to start a “small tribe,” but he’ll leave it up to his wife to decide how many children they’ll have.

Bieber says he'd like to start a "small tribe," but he'll leave it up to his wife to decide how many children they'll have.

"It's her body," Bieber stated, adding that "Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman." And I believe she simply wants to—yeah, I believe she simply isn't ready yet, and I believe that's fine." Dwayne Johnson, who commented on a photo of Bieber with his niece Iris, predicted that Bieber and Baldwin will welcome a child this year: "Pretty ly seals the deal with this image." In 2021, I fully expect you and [Hailey] to have a child." When Bieber tweeted a photo of himself and his wife with the message "Mom and dad" in July, it fuelled rumors that she was expecting their first child. Baldwin, on the other hand, quickly debunked the claims, writing on her husband's Instagram post, "I think you should.