Justin Bieber Slams the Press for Using Photos of Him That Make Him Look ‘Sick’: ‘This isn’t right.’

Justin Bieber wants the media to stop using photographs of him that aren’t flattering. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram Stories to criticize the press for posting photographs of him that make him appear “sick and sickly,” saying “it’s not right.”

He wrote, “I’m still in astonishment we’re still using these photographs of me.” He continued, “I’m telling you, the media wants to pick awful photographs of me to make it look like I’m not okay.”

Bieber told his fans that news outlets are cherry-picking photographs of him from the previous year in order to make him appear ill.

“There have been other picture ops and opportunities for the media to pick up other photos, but they continue to use this one to make me look sick and poorly, which is not right,” he stated.

This isn’t the first time Bieber has chastised the media for repurposing old photographs of himself. The “Peaches” singer also uploaded photographs of himself turning up in Google searches on Instagram Stories in November, saying he appears “disheveled” in all of them.

“This was a period in my life when I was quite ill. He stated of one of the photos, “I was battling Lyme disease, right?”

“Are all of the top photographs of me looking unkempt? I was definitely going through a difficult moment, but these are the photographs that the media attempts to exploit,” he explained, referring to another collage of his photos.

“I’m not sure what the algorithm is that causes certain photos to appear. But this is really irritating because I worked so hard to get healthy, and I feel like people are attempting to legitimately undermine me,” he stated.

In a documentary set to be released in 2020, the singer and composer discussed his Lyme condition. Before the news broke, Bieber resorted to social media to discuss his health.

In a now-deleted post, he wrote, “While a lot of people continued claiming [Bieber] looks like s**t, on meth, etc., they failed to notice I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease.” He also claimed that, in addition to Lyme, he was suffering from a severe case of chronic mono, which had a negative impact on his “skin, mental function, vitality, and overall health.”