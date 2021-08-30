Justin Bieber Sets a New Spotify Record, Becoming the Most-Listened Artist of All Time.

Justin Bieber is no stranger to breaking records, and he has done so once again. He’s now the most-streamed artist in history.

In 2010, Bieber released his first single, “Baby,” and became an instant phenomenon with a massive fan base. He hasn’t looked back since, having had multiple mega hits and breaking numerous records over the years.

Bieber has added another feather to his cap, as he has been revealed to have surpassed the all-time Spotify monthly listener record of 83.3 million monthly listeners.

The popularity of his new album “Justice,” which was published in March, and his track “Stay,” which he co-wrote with The Kid LAROI, has helped to boost his statistics on the platform, as it has remained at the top for six weeks.

The news was announced on Twitter by Chart Data.

“In Spotify history, @justinbieber has broken the all-time record for most monthly listeners among all artists (83.3 million). He is the platform’s number one artist.”

This is no easy thing to accomplish, as the 27-year-old artist has eclipsed fellow Canadian singer The Weeknd, who has 74.53 million monthly listeners, to reach this milestone.

Bieber has also eclipsed Ed Sheeran, who has 72.41 million monthly listeners, Dua Lipa, who has 65.5 million monthly listeners, and Doja Cat, who has 60.74 million monthly listeners. On his way to 83.3 million listeners, it’s unclear who Bieber beat out on the all-time list.

Billie Eilish was crowned Spotify’s “Most Streamed Female Artist of 2020” last year. With 49,736,031 monthly listeners, the 19-year-old singer beat over huge names like Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande to take the top place. Eilish surprised everyone by winning the award without even releasing an album in 2020.

Bieber, who is now considered a veteran in the music industry, has always been a role model for Eilish. Bieber has even aided Eilish in her ascension into the spotlight.

Eilish spoke with “The Morning Mash Up” earlier this year about her new album, claiming that Bieber gave her some great advise and referring to him as the “sweetest baby ever.”

She went on to say, “I love him.” “He’s one of my closest friends. He’s been tremendously beneficial to me in terms of dealing with fame.”

"He'll call me sometimes and just say stuff that makes me feel heard and like there's somebody else who goes through it," Eilish continued.