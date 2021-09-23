Justin Bieber Praises His’Sweet and Sexy’ Wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber has once again demonstrated that he only has eyes for one girl, his lovely wife Hailey Bieber. JB posted a gorgeous photo of his wife on his Instagram account on Wednesday, captioning it “Sweet and Sexy.”

According to People, Hailey was wearing an emerald-colored bikini and a cropped grey long-sleeve hoodie in an Instagram story.

She may be seen sitting on a log, removing a grey long-sleeved top, and smiling broadly for the cameras.

Her golden locks were worn down as she went make-up-free, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. According to reports, the photo was taken during the couple’s recent tropical vacation.

Justin and Hailey flew to Jamaica with best pals Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker shortly after the Met Gala. The trio has now returned from their excursion, which was brief.

“They were in private lagoon cottages close to other, and they had a terrific time swimming and wading in the lagoon,” a source previously told E! News. They spent a lot of time on the water and conducted stand-up paddling. Despite the rain, they enjoyed the tropical climate and made the most of their trip. They stayed for three nights before returning to L.A. on Sunday morning.”

Hailey tweeted some photos from the trip earlier this week, including one of her on a paddleboard, cuddling with her hubby near a waterfall.

She also posted a video of herself dancing in the rain outside of a cottage.

Hailey was on 4D with Demi Lovato in early September, when she discussed being referred to as “Justin’s wife.” “When you marry someone who is well-known, you expect that a lot of people will say things like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s blah, blah, blah’s wife.’ Baldwin told presenter Lovato, “It doesn’t concern me.”

“At the end of the day, I don’t mind if someone says, ‘Oh, you’re Justin’s wife.’ “I’m like, ‘Yes, I’m Justin’s wife!'” she continued.

She also addressed reports that the pop star “mistreats her” throughout the chat.

"There's this great gigantic narrative going around that Justin isn't good to her and mistreats her.' It couldn't be further from the truth. It is, in fact, the polar opposite. I consider myself really fortunate to be with someone that is extremely appreciative of me and makes me feel unique on a daily basis.