Justin Bieber Honors Wife Hailey With A Heartfelt Birthday Tribute [Photos].

Justin Bieber celebrated his wife Hailey Bieber’s 25th birthday by sharing romantic images of the two of them. He also sent a touching message, which included a line that attempted to imitate the model’s grandmother’s Portuguese accent.

Justin, 27, began his message with, “To my loving birthday squeeze.” “You hold a special place in my heart. My eyes are yours, and my lips are yours. I’m yours to keep. I consider myself extremely fortunate to be yours. You will always be my forever.” The musician went on to say that his life “never made more sense” before he met Hailey.

“I will never stop loving you,” he said. “I will never stop hugging you, and I will never stop protecting you.” “You are more than enough for me, my queen, and I will spend every day trying to make you feel like the queen you are.” Justin closed his letter with a remark that attempted to imitate Hailey’s grandmother’s Portuguese accent.

“‘Happy bursday baby,’ as your grandmother would say in her Portuguese accent,” he remarked. “I love you until the end of time and then after that,” he said.

Along with the touching message, the singer also shared a series of images demonstrating their undying love.

In the first photo, the 25-year-old model was wrapped in a white towel and wearing yellow diving goggles and a breathing tube. As she looked towards the camera, the singer landed a beautiful kiss on her cheeks.

The second was a black-and-white photograph of the pair together in a park. The couple can be seen getting intimate at the beach, posing for the camera, taking selfies together, enjoying lunch, celebrating the birthday, and kissing in the following photographs.

Fans instantly filled the comments section of the post with birthday greetings for Hailey.

The birthday girl was greeted by a slew of celebs, including Romeo James Beckham, Chelsey Bieber, Saint Yeti, and Jason Kennedy.

In 2018, Justin and Hailey tied the knot. Justin Bieber stated in the Amazon Prime documentary “Justin Bieber: Our World” that he hopes to become a father soon.