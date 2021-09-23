Justin Bieber Discusses A New Approach To Living A Happy Life.

Justin Bieber’s mental health issues are well-known, and he has now teamed up with Audacy for their “I’m Listening” program. It’s a two-hour live nationwide show that brings musicians, athletes, and others together to discuss mental health.

The special will air on over 230 Audacity stations and will be live-streamed via its digital app on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. ET.

Bieber, 27, opened up about his mental health and a new life motto that has helped him a lot in an exclusive video shared with ET on Wednesday.

“Touring may be really taxing. And I believe that, in the same way that I was able to set boundaries for this project and prioritize time with my wife and time when I’m not working and off the grid, I will be able to do so throughout this tour as well. “It’s always like, ‘You live and you learn,’ and all you have to learn is how to say no,” the “Peaches” singer explained.

“I heard this saying the other day that said, ‘Don’t feel resentful about anything you say yes to, just do it, and then when you’re done, review your boundaries and don’t do it again,’ so I’m trying to live by that,” Bieber told ET.

Machine Gun Kelly, Darius Rucker, Nelly, Glennon Doyle, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Shakira, Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, and Jack Antonoff of the Bleachers are among the performers at the “I’m Listening” event.

Carson Daly and Dr. Alfiee M. Breland-Noble will co-host the event, which aspires to be one of the largest national tools to assist people better understand mental health and connect, heal, share, and ultimately remind people that it’s acceptable to not be okay.

Listeners are urged to call in with questions or to share their stories.

The singer of “Stay” has always been open about his mental health issues. In a YouTube documentary last year, he detailed his troubles and even admitted to “feeling suicidal.”

In the documentary, he claimed, “There were times when I was truly, really suicidal.” “Is this pain ever going to go away, man?” It was always the same, the pain was always the same. Wasn’t it only that I was in pain? So I’m just thinking to myself, “Man, I’d rather not feel this than feel this.”

He went on to explain how he did it.