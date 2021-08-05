Justin Bieber Apologizes for Endorsing Morgan Wallen’s Music: ‘Please accept my sincere apologies.’

Justin Bieber apologized for endorsing Morgan Wallen’s songs on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, saying he was unaware of the issue surrounding the American country artist.

“I had no knowledge the guy whose song I posted was just found making racist comments,” Bieber added. “As you know, I don’t support or allow any kind of racism or discrimination.” “I had no idea, and I apologize profusely to anyone I may have offended.”

Bieber’s apology, which came after he faced heat for complimenting Wallen’s music, was tweeted by fan account @jbiebertraacker.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the 27-year-old singer earlier posted an Instagram Story with a screenshot of Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” and the statement, “Love this album.” After being chastised by supporters, he swiftly removed the message.

Following his apology, Bieber shared another Instagram Story, apologizing for his previous “hurtful racist jokes.” The musician admits to being “very dumb” and that he “damaged people” in the past.

He remembered, “When I was a youngster, I was terribly naive and made some pretty terrible racist jokes that were clearly not humorous.” “I wounded a lot of people in my life, especially black people, but I was lucky enough to have them educate me on the horrible origins of the n word.”

“This brings those horrible memories back up,” he wrote, citing Wallen’s scandal. “I will always accept ownership for my stupidity and my past because I know I am not that person.”

“I know I’ve apologized before, but because this is such a delicate topic, I believe it’s vital to bring it up again in the hopes of educating people who may be unaware of the idea of racism and how damaging it is,” he ended.

Bieber published another Instagram Story after a few minutes.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, Bieber added, “I have so much more to learn and I’m grateful for my black brothers and sisters for being patient with me as I have a long way to go.”

In February, Wallen came under criticism after being captured on camera using a racial slur. The 28-year-old singer’s recording deal with Big Loud Records was terminated as a result of the dispute. Many other radio stations, including iHeartRadio, have also ceased airing his music.