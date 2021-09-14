Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Make Their Met Gala Debut in 2021.

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin attended the Met Gala together for the first time on Monday. In recent years, Bieber has only attended the event once, while Baldwin has made six appearances in a row.

Baldwin wore a black Saint Laurent gown with a structured embellished plunging neckline to the Met Gala, which she paired with Tiffany & Co. diamonds and a pair of sleek black sunglasses. Bieber, who was dressed in a silky black tuxedo by La Maison Drew, went hand-in-hand with her. He wore painted sneakers to go with his outfit.

The duo made their first appearance at the annual event as a married couple since their wedding in September 2018.

Baldwin told event host Keke Palmer on the red carpet that she enjoys attending the annual Met Gala because of the fashion.

She told Palmer, “I feel like the Met is usually just a very cool night to honor fashion.” “We both enjoy fashion, and we both enjoy being able to recognize and honor designers.” Her style was also influenced by “timeless American beauty” and “the Grace Kellys of the world,” she said.

Meanwhile, Bieber discussed how his style has evolved over time. “I think things just started to evolve and change as I became more of an adult,” he remarked. “Now that I’m married, I believe things have just become more… mature,” he continued.

Baldwin broke many admirers’ hearts when she arrived alone at the Met Gala in 2019. Fans had hoped that her and Bieber would make their relationship public by walking the red carpet together at the Met Gala. She did, however, walk the red carpet alone in an Alexander Wang gown with a pale pink long-sleeve column gown with a crystal Wang pin on her back. A high ponytail, black velvet hair bow, and black winged eyeliner completed her appearance.

This year’s Met Gala will be streamed live on Tuesday. The livestream, which will be hosted by Palmer and directed by Ilana Glazer, will offer “unprecedented access” to the unique content, which will include interviews with A-list celebrities and other high-profile guests.