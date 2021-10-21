Justin Bieber and BTS lead the MTV EMA nominations for 2021.

BTS and Justin Bieber have done it again. With eight nominations, including Best Artist, Best Pop, Best Song, Best Collaboration, Best Video, and Biggest Fans, the Prince of Pop is currently a frontrunner for the 2021 MTV European Music Awards (EMA). Meanwhile, the K-pop sensation has been nominated for Best Pop, Best K-pop, and Biggest Fans at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Doja Cat and Lil Nas X have each received six nominations, while Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, and The Kid LAROI have each received five nominations.

This year’s MTV EMA will take place on November 14 in Hungary’s Papp László Budapest Sportaréna and will be broadcast live on MTV stations in 180 countries.

According to an ABC News article, holding the awards presentation in Hungary is an act of “reaffirming and defending the location” in the wake of the country’s recent enactment of anti-LGBTQ legislation.

The complete list of nominations can be found below.

Pop Artist of the Year

Best SongBest VideoBest CollaborationBest NewBest ElectronicBest RockBest AlternativeBest LatinBest Hip HopBest AlternativeBest LatinBest Hip Hop

Best Group in K-Pop

Biggest FansBest Push

Video for the Common Good

Best Act from the United States