Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy a night out in Las Vegas with Kendall Jenner and other friends: Source

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin had a night out with pals in Las Vegas on Saturday.

E! News stated that the couple partied with Kendall Jenner in the new club Delilah at the Wynn Las Vegas to promote the reality star’s new tequila brand, 818 Tequila.

Justine Skye, Ryan Good, Maeve Riley, Zak Bia, Kelia Moniz, and more Bieber buddies joined them.

“The gang came at Delilah together after pre-gaming on a party bus that brought them down the strip and then to the venue,” an alleged club source told the magazine. “Around 11:30 p.m., they arrived and were brought to their own private table. There were a lot of individuals attempting to get to their table because the club was packed.”

According to the insider, the “Intentions” singer was in a good mood and surprised others in the club with a surprise performance. He grabbed the stage and performed a few of his own tunes.

“He was dancing and vibing with the crowd and appeared extremely delighted to be singing,” the person stated. “He was bright-eyed and cheerful. Employees from the club brought out many bottles of 818 tequila, and everyone was yelling “818” and holding the bottles in the air. They placed bottles on tables throughout the room and were selling specialized cocktails using 818, including one that Kendall created.”

Bieber not only performed, but also poured shots for the audience alongside Jenner, according to the insider. Meanwhile, his model wife and the other ladies in the group, according to the source, had a good time at the club.

While Bieber was on stage performing, they “certainly seemed like they were enjoying a good girls’ night out together, as they were all drinking and dancing along with the other girls at the table.” They all left at 2 a.m., according to the source.

In related news, Bieber was featured on the cover of GQ’s May edition, and in the accompanying interview, he discussed his marriage with Baldwin’s ups and downs. In September, the pair will mark their third wedding anniversary.

“The first year of marriage was extremely difficult because there was so much resentment from the experience. “There was just a lack of trust,” the singer of “Sorry” told the publication. “There were all these things you didn’t want to acknowledge to the person you were with because it was frightening.” You don’t want to do it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.