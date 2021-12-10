‘Just Wow,’ says Twitter in response to Josh Duggar smiling in a mugshot after his child porn conviction.

Josh Duggar grinned in his mugshot, and the internet couldn’t stop themselves from remarking on his strange gesture.

After a months-long trial, the “19 Kids and Counting” alum was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography materials. In Arkansas, a jury found the defendant guilty on Thursday. Duggar was arrested and taken into police custody after his conviction, where he posed for a second mugshot. Many internet users were offended by the fact that he was smiling in the shot.

“After being convicted of possessing and selling child pornography, Josh Duggar smiles in his mugshot. Wow. Wow, just wow “a user on the internet said in a tweet.

“Courtroom sobs and smiles for the booking photo? Come on, guy, don’t be a jerk “a new user has been added.

Another person said, “Creep.”

Duggar has also been labeled a sociopath and a psychopath by some. Another person referred to him as a narcissist, while another described him as nasty. Another Twitter user hypothesized that Duggar was smiling because “he still believes his father can solve this.” One person wrote, “That’s a sadistic sociopath for ya.”

“Josh Duggar, the POS, also smiled for his arrest mug shot.

It takes a unique kind of person to accomplish it, and it’s a sign of a psychopath with a side of narcissism, in my opinion “another has been added.

While some lambasted Duggar, others were simply perplexed by his face expression. One questioned why he smirked at the camera, while another warned Duggar about his prospective prison sentence.

“Idk what he has to smile about,” remarked another, perplexed as to why Duggar smiled in the photo.

“He’s such a haughty fellow.

He should be worried, because child molesters are not welcome in prison “a new user has been added.

Josh’s conviction has already prompted a comment from the Duggar family. Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, and their children received love and support from Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. “As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children,” the patriarch and matriarch of “19 Kids and Counting” say of their love and support for Josh. Jill Duggar, Josh’s sister, did not protest the jury’s decision, saying, “We feel the jury arrived at a just verdict today, consistent with the truth beyond a reasonable doubt.” Jill, on the other hand, stated that they are “sensitive” to Anna’s suffering.

“We stand with them, we pray for them, and we will do whatever we can to help them during this difficult time,” Jill ended.