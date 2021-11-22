Jussie Smollett, of ‘Empire,’ Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Legal Troubles in 2019.

Jussie Smollett, the former star of “Empire,” has made his first red carpet appearance since being accused of a hate crime in 2019. The 39-year-old actor attended a screening event for his latest film, “B-Boy Blues,” at the AMC Magic Johnson Harlem multiplex in New York City on Friday evening.

Jussie wore a black turtleneck and a gray blazer to the viewing. He was all smiles as he posed for photographers on the red carpet in photos that leaked over the weekend. On Saturday, he talked about his return on his Instagram Story.

He wrote, “Beyond humbled by last night’s screening.” “It’s insanely amazing to see everyone’s enthusiasm for the picture. More to come as I catch up, but thank you to everyone who came out last night with so much love and community… on behalf of everyone at @bboybluesthefilm. We adore you. Now we just need to find a home for it so that the rest of the world can see it,” he added.

Jussie Smollett’s sister, Jurnee Smollett, also expressed her gratitude for her brother’s effort on Instagram. She posted beside a photo of them at the screening, “So proud of you @jussiesmollett!!” “Congratulations on directing your first feature film with @bboybluesthefilm!” I can’t wait for the rest of the world to see the beauty you’ve produced in this movie!” The film adaptation of James Earl Hardy’s best-selling novel of the same name is titled “B-Boy Blues.” Jussie Smollett’s Super Massive Movies, Hardy, and others collaborated on the project.

The story revolves around Mitchell Crawford, a 27-year-old journalist, and Raheim Rivers, a 21-year-old bike messenger and banjee boy who goes by the moniker B-boy. In the novel, the two meet in a gay bar in Greenwich Village in the summer of 1993 and fall in love, but they soon find themselves in a world of homophobia and violence.

Jussie’s most recent appearance comes just days before he is scheduled to testify in front of a jury on hate crime allegations he was charged with in 2019. His lawyers had already attempted to have the case dismissed, but the move was denied by a judge last month.