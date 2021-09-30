Jurgen Klopp’s response behind the scenes after Manchester City’s loss to PSG following Liverpool’s victory.

When Liverpool hosts Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, Jurgen Klopp is anticipating a response.

The Sky Blues were defeated 2-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, while Liverpool cruised to victory in Porto.

City will now be hoping to respond quickly to their loss as they travel to Merseyside this Saturday for what promises to be an exciting match.

While the Reds will be full of confidence following their 5-1 triumph in Portugal, Klopp is well aware that the Premier League champions’ dismal loss gives Liverpool no edge.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman discussed the reaction of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to City’s result against PSG on the Seaman Says Podcast.

“I saw Jurgen Klopp after the game [against Porto], and he said, ‘I just saw the outcome of Man City, so they’ll want to bounce right back,’” Seaman remarked.

“Like you said, I watched the PSG game and I believed City were in command, they had the most of possession, and it was just two moments of brilliance,” he continued.

Last season, Guardiola’s team won a stunning 4-1 victory at Anfield, ending a long wait for a win against the Reds in the Premier League.

Prior to this, the Citizens had last won at Anfield in May 2003, thanks to a brace from former Liverpool player Nicolas Anelka.