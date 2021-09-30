Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, is on a “five-man shortlist” to succeed Ronald Koeman at Barcelona.

The Catalan giants have only won one of their past five games, losing 3-0 to Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Koeman, who became a Barcelona legend after scoring the extra-time winner in the 1992 European Cup final, is under increasing pressure after it was reported that the club’s administration is holding talks to see if they can afford to fire him.

As a team-mate of Luis Suarez stuns Barcelona in the Champions League, Liverpool sends scouts to the match.

Due to the club’s financial difficulties, they were unable to offer Lionel Messi a new contract after he left for PSG this summer after two decades at the Nou Camp.

If Koeman is fired, El Nacional says that former Everton manager Roberto Martinez, who is presently in charge of the Belgium national team, is on Barca’s wishlist.

Another option is Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez, who has managed Al Sadd in Qatar since retiring in 2019.

According to the source, Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag is also on the shortlist, along with Andrea Pirlo.

Pep Guardiola, the former Barcelona manager, is said to have backed Ten Hag, who has won two league titles in Holland in 2019 and 2021.

Klopp’s current Liverpool contract extends until 2024, and he is unlikely to leave Merseyside as he attempts to build on his team’s Premier League title success in 2020.