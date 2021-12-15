Jurgen Klopp responds to an AFCON query by saying, “I will not answer,” and clarifies the Joel Matip situation.

Joel Matip will not compete in the Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] next month, according to Jurgen Klopp.

According to reports this week, Matip was pondering a return to Cameroon’s national team, but Klopp debunked the rumor after speaking with his center-back.

The supervisor stated: “[Joel] has ruled out a comeback to international football.

“I approached him and he declined. There’s nothing behind it; it’s just news out there in the world.” The 2022 AFCON is now mired in controversy, with multiple reports stating that the Confederation of African Football [CAF] has begun discussions about canceling the tournament.

However, a statement issued by CAF condemned the statements as “false news.”

If the tournament goes forward, Liverpool will lose Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita, and Klopp has no idea when they will leave.

He stated, ” “No, we haven’t figured it out yet. The national coaches will disclose their plans at a later date, and we will be informed.

“We were talking, but the choice will be decided somewhere.”

“I think you can see why this isn’t a question for me to answer…whether I’m pleased or not.”

Klopp continued: “I’m not going to respond to your question. That is all there is to it.”