Jurgen Klopp may have to confront the truth about Liverpool’s squad against Manchester City.

When playing Manchester City, it’s never a bad idea to struggle to keep up. They are coached by one of the top managers in the world and have a deep roster of expensively acquired and fantastic players.

Despite this, Liverpool’s performance in the first half of their 2-2 tie with the defending Premier League champions was unsatisfactory.

Jurgen Klopp expressed his disappointment with his team’s performance after the game when asked about the part of the game:

“I don’t think I witnessed many games where City could move the ball so easily through half spaces, so it was always ‘pff’ between our winger and our eight. So, what was the rationale behind it?”

Klopp explained that the Reds’ defensive line was too passive at halftime, and that they fixed the problem after the break. But what if there was a different factor at play?

Liverpool is Europe’s sixth most valued team, behind £1 billion leaders Real Madrid.

For the first time this season, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp kept the same starting lineup from the previous game. The individuals in question were clearly in fantastic form, having won 5-1 away from home in the Champions League. For such a huge battle, it’s only natural to call on the most experienced players.

But, given the team’s average age, was it too much to ask? Three-quarters of the starting defense, including captain Jordan Henderson, are in their thirties, while Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk have just recovered from major injuries.

Only 20-year-old Curtis Jones and 24-year-old Diogo Jota from the starting lineup are in their early twenties, with the rest of the City clash’s key players in their late twenties.

The team had an average age of 28.8 years, making it Liverpool’s oldest starting lineup in the Premier League this season. Not only that, but it was the joint-13th oldest starting XI among the 140 teams that competed in the English Premier League in 2021/22.

Burnley’s average age was higher in the first five games of the season, West Ham United’s in the first four, and Watford’s in the last three.

