Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s manager, responds to Mohamed Salah’s inquiry with a single word.

After Liverpool’s triumph against Watford, Jurgen Klopp weighed in on Mohamed Salah’s status in the world of football.

The Reds won 5-0 at Vicarage Road in the Premier League, with Salah producing yet another spectacular solo goal.

Liverpool moved to the top of the standings when Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick, while Sadio Mane opened the scoring in Hertfordshire.

Salah’s goal was scored when the Egyptian picked up the ball in the box and utilized his talent to weave his way through the Watford defense before sending a shot past Ben Foster from a tight angle.

Salah’s amazing effort comes soon after his brilliant strike against Manchester City just before the international break.

Salah’s goal was his seventh in the Premier League this season and his tenth overall.

After the game, Klopp was asked where Salah stands among the best players in the world by BT Sport.

Klopp answered, “Top.” “Come on, we’re all seeing it; who is better than him right now?” That’s obvious; there’s always this debate and all sorts of stuff.

“But we don’t have to discuss what (Cristiano) Ronaldo and (Lionel) Messi accomplished for world football or how long they were truly dominating, because I believe there’s no one better than him right now.”

“However, it’s not only yesterday; he’s been in that shape for a long time.”

“He’s still young enough to preserve his shape for a little longer.”