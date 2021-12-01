Jurgen Klopp has a Divock Origi problem as Liverpool line up for Everton following Ibrahima Konate’s decision.

The more challenging of Liverpool’s two away days this week, according to current form, is a trip to Wolves on Saturday.

And Jurgen Klopp is no stranger to making lineup changes for the Merseyside derby.

Will the Reds manager, however, go for broke against an Everton side that is relying on hunches at the moment?

That has to be the goal for the 239th encounter between these two teams as they try to keep Man City and Chelsea at bay at the top of the table.

At centre-back, Joel Matip replaces Ibrahima Konate, but the same midfield 3 that started at Goodison Park in October 2020 is retained, with Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, and Fabinho.

It’s also the same front three as Saturday’s 4-0 win over Southampton, so I’m only making one change, despite the temptation to start Everton scourge Divock Origi.

Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane; Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane.

It’s the derby. The game in which everyone engaged is looking forward to… the last whistle.

We must, nevertheless, persevere. Liverpool, on the other hand, has a major selection problem.

The remainder of the squad, in a sense, chooses itself.

Alisson Becker is the goalkeeper.

Joel Matip, who has been rested, could replace Ibrahima Konate at centre-back alongside Virgil van Dijk, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson at full-back.

The choice is made in the midfield. Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are a foregone conclusion, and I’d pick Jordan Henderson above Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

However, I wouldn’t be surprised if Jurgen Klopp starts with James Milner right away.

It was tempting to start Divock Origi up front, but his best derby performances have come at Anfield.

Instead, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Sadio Mane form the predicted triad.

Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Salah, Jota, Mane; Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Only a few weeks ago, injuries dictated Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI, with Liverpool having little options other than the lineup he chose.

But, as those problems fade away, his team continues to lift itself up from a position of strength.

Joel Matip appears to be almost set to return in exchange for Ibrahima Konate. “The summary has come to an end.”