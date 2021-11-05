Jurgen Klopp explains his liking for Jarrod Bowen as the Liverpool manager identifies another’really intriguing’ West Ham player.

Jurgen Klopp has praised West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen and cautioned Liverpool that they will have a difficult test this Saturday.

The Reds will play the high-flying Hammers in the Premier League on Sunday, trying to create a new club record of 26 straight games without defeat in all competitions.

Bowen is one of the forwards Liverpool has been monitoring as they look to bolster their offensive options next summer.

And the 24-year-old has been impressive as part of a West Ham side that is only two points behind second-placed Liverpool in the table under David Moyes.

“It’s a lot of joy watching them,” West Ham manager Klopp stated. “They developed into a high-intensity team, and you can only do that when you’re on the offensive.” That is exactly what they are.

“When it comes to finishing off situations, you need quality strikers, which they certainly have.”

“I’m a big fan of Bowen’s work. He came up from Hull and wasted no time in demonstrating what kind of player he can be in the Premier League. He took huge moves forward.

“I think Michael Antonio has played five or six positions since I’ve been in England, including right-back.” He’s clearly a first-class striker.

“(Pablo) Fornals has returned to the Spanish national squad; he is a fantastic player who can play between the lines.

“(Said) Benrahma is a highly dynamic player; he was at Brentford before joining West Ham and is now a proper, proper figure in their offensive play.”

“Then you have (Declan) Rice and (Tomas) Soucek at double six, two individuals who are a threat up front passing-wise, Soucek especially with the head and Rice with everything he has,” Klopp continued.

“They now have the centre-half partnership they needed, and (Lukasz) Fabianski is a very experienced goalkeeper.”

Despite making seven changes, West Ham has won eight of their past ten games, including a 2-2 draw at Genk in the Europa League on Thursday night.

On Friday, Klopp stated of the team, “They are a pretty talented team.” They made some adjustments on Thursday and are still a formidable opponent. That’s correct. “The summary comes to an end.”