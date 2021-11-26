Jurgen Klopp claims that Liverpool’s ’emotional’ Sadio Mane has been targeted for years.

For years, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Sadio Mane has been an unfair target for opposing defenders.

However, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his No.10 is now at an age where he can more easily overcome players who try to disturb his game.

Klopp said he was “sick” of Mane being singled out for violent treatment after last week’s 4-0 win over Arsenal, during which he was involved in a touchline argument with Mikel Arteta, citing recent games with Atletico Madrid as evidence.

Mane was sent off at halftime of Liverpool’s 1-0 Champions League defeat in February 2020 after receiving an early booking, and he was cautioned again in the more recent victory at Anfield after reacting to a late tackle by Koke.

The game against Flamengo in the Club World Cup final nearly two years ago was used by Klopp to demonstrate how long Mane has been targeted, but the Liverpool boss believes his attacker is now capable of dealing with it well.

“Oh yes, we have [talked], but it was a thing for much longer, even when it was not visible to the outside,” he added.

“You can see that in games when they go after him because they want to rile him up, even if it isn’t overt.”

“However, there are two aspects to this; one is to get Sadio to be more aggressive during games, as we witnessed against Flamengo in the Club World Cup final” (December 2019).

“Rafinha wanted to go after him because he caused them some issues in the Champions League when we faced Bayern Munich, and it was clear from the first second.”

“It was really difficult, and Sadio was arguing with him, [saying]‘what do you want?’, fouling him and then getting up and saying it was nothing,’ and so on.”

“However, Sadio is now of an age where he is much more capable of doing so.

“He’s not as emotional as he used to be, but we all need emotions, and we all have different levels of control over them. Of course, we’ve talked about it, but that wasn’t the point.”

“I don’t think it had anything to do with these situations,” says the author.

The summary comes to a close.

“