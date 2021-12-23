Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte agree on a major scheduling alteration.

Antonio Conte has backed Jurgen Klopp’s plea for the Carabao Cup semi-finals to be played in a single game rather than two.

The managers of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are willing to forego any home advantage in the semi-finals and play a one-off encounter to relieve the pressure on their players.

Spurs have three Premier League games on the horizon, while Liverpool has had four Covid cases at the club in the previous week, and their Boxing Day game against Leeds has recently been rescheduled.

With a penalty shootout triumph over Leicester, Liverpool advanced to the last four, while Tottenham beat London rivals West Ham to advance.

Due to the backlog caused by the pandemic’s late start to the season, the two-legged semi-finals of last year’s League Cup were reduced to one game.

When asked about the semis, Conte replied, “Honestly, if I had to choose, I’d rather play one game than two games.”

“Especially in light of the circumstances we find ourselves in. However, we must adhere to the guidelines.” According to the schedule, Liverpool will face Arsenal in the first two midweeks of January, with Conte facing his former team Chelsea in the last four.