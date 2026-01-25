Jurassic World Sequel Rumors Heat Up After Rebirth’s Box Office Triumph

Universal Pictures is already eyeing a follow-up to the smash-hit Jurassic World Rebirth, following the film’s staggering box office performance. With Scarlett Johansson leading the charge and Chris Pratt expressing interest in returning, the future of the franchise is looking brighter than ever.

Released in the summer of 2025, Jurassic World Rebirth became the seventh installment in the iconic series. The film marked a major shift for the franchise, with Johansson replacing Pratt’s Owen Grady as the central human character. Despite receiving mixed to negative reviews, the film earned an impressive $869.1 million worldwide, further solidifying the lasting appeal of the Jurassic brand.

Director and Cast Set to Return

Industry insiders suggest that director Gareth Edwards, who helmed Rebirth, is expected to return for the sequel. Negotiations are also underway for Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey to reprise their roles, though nothing has been officially confirmed.

Fans of the series are eager to know whether Chris Pratt will be involved in the next chapter. While his character was notably absent from Rebirth, Pratt recently hinted at the possibility of returning, stating, “Maybe, yeah. I think so. That would be awesome. I love that character, I love the team, I love Universal. Love Scarlett.” He emphasized that any return would need to respect the continuity of the previous films and feel organic to the story.

The prospect of reuniting Pratt with Johansson is particularly tantalizing, as the two stars, both of whom are familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, could bring a fresh dynamic to the series. As Pratt noted, “We’d just have to find a way to do it in a way that honors the stories that we told the first three times.”

While fans are eager to see whether the next installment will bring back familiar faces, it’s likely that the film will continue to build on the new direction set by Rebirth. The film introduced a host of mutant dinosaurs, including the fearsome D-Rex, and the setting of Ile Saint-Hubert, a third InGen island. As the franchise has progressively upped the stakes with each new film, Rebirth‘s sequel could see even more daring new elements, continuing the trend of pushing the boundaries of both science fiction and spectacle.

With the massive success of Rebirth and the return of a proven director, the only question remaining is not if, but when the next chapter will arrive. Fans are already buzzing about the future of the franchise and what new prehistoric dangers await. After all, as the series has demonstrated, audiences are always ready for more—whether it’s new dinosaurs or familiar faces running for their lives.