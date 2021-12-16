‘Jurassic World: Dominion,’ starring Chris Pratt, is set four years after ‘Fallen Kingdom.’ Find out more here.

Colin Trevorrow, the director of “Jurassic World: Dominion,” has confirmed that the highly anticipated film, starring Chris Pratt, will take place four years after the events of 2018’s “Fallen Kingdom.”

The dinosaurs are no longer living in a theme park, according to the 45-year-old director, and have effectively taken over the Earth in the upcoming installment.

On Wednesday, Trevorrow told Entertainment Weekly, “They have been expanding and living among us and warring with us.” He was a co-writer on the previous film, which was directed by J. A. Bayona in 2018.

Trevorrow went on to say that the upcoming “Jurassic World: Dominion” film will not only focus on one location, but will also include wilderness, urban, desert, and winter settings.

“It’s fascinating to see these species negotiate situations in which they weren’t designed to live. They grew raised at a theme park, and now they’ve come to visit us! “Added he.

Pratt’s character, Owen Grady, and Bryce Dallas Howard’s character, Claire Dearing, will struggle to conserve a dinosaur species named Parasaurs in the film.

Trevorrow noted, “He’s not too far from where the dinosaurs got out in the last picture.” “The parasaurs are in jeopardy of being hunted down. He’s striving to safeguard dinosaurs because there are a lot of dodgy characters out there who want to get their hands on them.” The filmmaker, however, did not reveal much details regarding Claire’s plan to save the species, but did say that she will be “questioning her methods.” “She’s at a stage where she’s doubting her techniques and if she can keep safe while also fulfilling her commitment to the other people in her life who care about her,” Trevorrow continued.

In addition to Pratt and Howard, the film will feature Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, who all participated in the original installment, “Jurassic Park,” released in 1993.

After a 29-year hiatus, the original main cast is reuniting.

Last month, the movie’s official Twitter account published a five-minute, 29-second clip from the film.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” is set to hit theaters on June 10, 2019.