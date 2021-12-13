Junior Thompson, the ‘Majestic,’ wins a shocking stoppage victory.

Junior Thompson, a Liverpool middleweight, improved to 4-0 with a first-round knockout of Russian Vladimir Fleischauer at Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse over the weekend.

Thompson’s chilling left hook after just a minute and 59 seconds of the first round changed everything for the Russian visitor, who had a long losing record but had not been stopped in 11 fights.

Thompson was giddy with excitement thereafter.

He informed his social media followers, “We’ve been locked up at the gym working and working, and it all paid off last night.” “Now is the time to relax, enjoy Christmas, and then get down to business in January; 2022 is going to be huge.” Junior concluded the year in style, due to a seat on the Blackflash Promotions show, after a stressful five months that included two probable bout dates that went through.

Junior has also struck a promotional pact with Pat Barrett and Wayne Smith’s promotional arm for next year.

Dee Taggart, his coach, said: “Junior has really bitten down and put in the effort to end the year in style, despite a few dates falling through.

“Pat and Wayne have pledged that next year in Liverpool, they will put on some great home nights.

“Junior has received a tremendous amount of support, which has been both humbling and beneficial to him.”