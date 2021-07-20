Junior Thompson, a Liverpool boxer, will try to make up for lost time in Manchester on Saturday night.

Junior Thompson made his professional boxing debut in the venerable old Liverpool Olympia 20 months ago, and he did so in style.

The support, the performance, and even having Tony Bellew walk him into the ring were all great. And when he knocked out Bryn Wain in the first round, the Liverpool middleweight lived up to the hype.

Soon after, in February 2020, he received his second bout, and this time he looked even better, winning every round against Kristaps Zulgis.

Everything seemed to be in place, and with at least four more dates on the schedule for that year, everything seemed to be in place.

Then, in March of last year, the Covid-19 epidemic struck, putting the entire planet on hold. So, with his career in doubt and the clock ticking, what did Junior do?

Dee Taggart, his coach, just gave him the truth. The future didn’t seem promising.

Junior began practicing on his own, and Dee’s phone was ringing every day with reports on Junior’s progress, thanks to his father’s aid and encouragement.

Junior explained, “I thought it was necessary to maintain working because you never know when an opportunity will present itself.” “Anyone who knows me knows I’m a learning and improvement junkie. So I took advantage of the shutdown as the ideal moment to do so.”

Junior has now been given the opportunity to box on one of the first post-lockdown shows, after more than a year of preparation.

It’s because to Pat Barrett and Wayne Smith, who seem to recognize Junior’s potential. His coach has said unequivocally what he expects from the southpaw.

“It’ll be his first fight in 18 months, and he’ll be stepping up to six rounds for the first time, ahead of schedule,” Taggart added. I’ve requested a true test, someone who will attempt to sever his head from his body. Junior is aware of all of this and is aware of his responsibilities. He’s an expert in his field.”

Kyle Hughes of Manchester is that test, with five pro appearances and two victories.

“Real conflicts pique my curiosity. I’ve just turned 30 and don’t have time to waste. “I just want to know.” “The summary comes to an end.”