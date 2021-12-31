Jungkook of BTS will end 2021 with multiple #1s under his belt.

Jungkook, the newest member of BTS, will conclude 2021 with a number of #1s under his belt. The “Dynamite” singer has captivated admirers all over the world, as he is Google’s Most Searched K-pop Idol in 86 countries, as well as Quora’s #1 Most Followed K-pop Idol Topic. This isn’t the end of his discography.

This year, the 24-year-old singer and dancer is the Most Searched Korean Idol on YouTube and Pinterest, as well as the Most Popular K-pop Idol on photo sharing and blogging platform Tumblr. According to Koreaboo, he also wins TikTok’s Most Viewed Individual Hashtag Ever.

Jungkook is also the artist with the most real-time views, likes, and comments during a live stream on VLive, the most liked tweets for an artist on Twitter, and the most searched K-pop musician on Yahoo! Japan and Singapore.

Jungkook broke a new Spotify record in November when his solo song “Euphoria” garnered nearly 300 million streams on the music streaming service.

“Euphoria” has eclipsed Psy’s “Gangnam Style” as the most streamed tune by a male Korean solo performer on Spotify, with 292.8 million streams. BTS leader Kim Nam-Joon, also known as RM, Melanie Joy Fontana, Adora, DJ Swivel, Candace Nicole Sosa, “Hitman” Bang, and Supreme Boi collaborated on the 2018 hit.

Jungkook, or JK to his ardent fans, has previously hinted at the release of his solo mixtape, dubbed “JJK1” by fans.

Jungkook hinted about the release of his own mixtape in a May interview with Billboard, and admitted that his perfectionist habits occasionally delay down the release of new music.

“I feel like I can do better when I make something and come back to it later,” he stated, adding, “but then Suga offered me some advice that it doesn’t have to be perfect…so I’m working hard searching for my own color.”

Meanwhile, at this year’s Japan Record Awards — the Japanese counterpart of the Grammy Awards — BTS won the Special International Music Award for the second time.

Because they were unable to perform in person due to an official hiatus from boyband activities, a video of the septet’s performance of “Butter” from their recent “Permission To Dance – L.A.” concert was broadcast during the awards event.