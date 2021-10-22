Jungkook of BTS teaches fans how to enjoy their ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert.

BTS’ Jungkook ensured that fans have the time of their lives ahead of their upcoming internet concert on Sunday by teaching them an unusual motion that communicates eagerness in a simple way.

In a VLive webcast, Jungkook joined other BTS members to update fans on their preparations for their forthcoming online concert, “Permission To Dance On Stage.”

Following “Muster Sowoozoo” in June, this is the group’s second online concert of the year. It’s also part of their eight-year anniversary celebration.

“This concert has piqued my interest the most. “Have we been practicing for it for how many days?” In the first segment of the livestream, BTS leader Namjoon aka Rap Monster/RM said.

“We’ve been putting in a lot of effort for the concert.” “From 8 a.m. to now, we danced,” Jin joked.

While the Bangtan Boys avoided giving any performance spoilers, they did assure fans that they will be singing a variety of songs that will make their second online concert of the year unforgettable.

“The cue sheet is wonderful. “It’s beyond anything you could imagine,” Suga stated.

“The concert lived up to its name,” says the reviewer “Namjoon went on to say.

Jungkook, for one, advised fans to spread out a lot of pillows on the floor before starting to watch the online event. The members agreed with him, noting that there would be a lot of dancing and that a soundproof booth could be useful to keep the neighbors from being disturbed.

Before the video concluded, Jungkook rose up and moved closer to the camera to display a move he believes will help fans avoid friction with other neighbors.

Jungkook performed a “soft jump,” which effectively muffles the noise made by the feet when they land on the floor. Here’s a tweet illustrating Jungkook’s “gentle leap” during the livestream.

“Here’s how you jump quietly at home to get the most out of the next BTS internet concert. “This is a handbook by Jeon Jungkook,” tweeted user @vmpirejgk.

BTS Live, a YouTube user, also posted a recording of the livestream from last Tuesday.

“Permission To Dance On Stage” is a phrase that means “permission to dance on stage “will be broadcast live on Weverse, the social media platform run by BTS’ management company, Hybe Entertainment, on Sunday.

BTS will also perform four concerts at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles titled “BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – LA” on November 27, November 28, December 1, and December 2. The event will be the global sensation’s first on-site appearance since their “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour in 2019.