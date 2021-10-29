Jungkook of BTS performs a passionate rendition of Harry Styles’ “Falling.”

BTS’ Jungkook surprised the Korean group’s dedicated followers known as ARMY by posting a version of Harry Styles’ 2019 single “Falling” on YouTube at midnight on Thursday.

According to Billboard, the 24-year-old singer sang with “a wonderful tenor and clarity” in his “passionate and piano-driven interpretation,” much like Styles did in the original version.

ARMYs welcomed the BTS member’s passionate cover on Twitter. With over 1.24 million tweets, “Jungkook” became a trending topic on Twitter on Thursday.

“Anyways, despite being a cover released only a few hours ago, falling is currently the most popular music ‘video’!! A fan account posted, “Congratulations Jungkook.”

Meanwhile, a fan requested that ARMYs continue to watch the video until it reaches 10 million views and 2.5 million likes.

“Today, Jungkook offered us a great present, and while we listen to it over and again, let’s strive to meet some 24-hour goals!” “My goals are 10 million views and 2.5 million likes,” the fan stated.

BTS’ official YouTube channel, Bangtan TV, posted Jungkook’s latest cover, which has been seen over five million times as of this writing.

In Jungkook’s video, one can hear the singer wonderfully portraying the song’s emotions as he effortlessly reaches the high notes, notably in the song’s bridge, which says, “I’m falling again, I’m falling again, I’m falling / And I get the sense you’ll never need me again.”

As he sings, “What if I’m someone you won’t talk about? / I’m falling again, I’m falling again, I’m falling,” he effortlessly transitions toward the finish of the track, ensuring that the feelings are fully conveyed.

Styles’ 2019 studio album “Fine Line” includes the song “Falling,” which is about the sorrow of reminiscing about a failed relationship and the uncertainties that come with it. The ballad reached No. 62 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart upon its debut, while the album reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. In September, The Recording Industry Association of America awarded the song a double-platinum certification for selling two million digital units since its debut.

Jungkook has a history of creating well-received album covers. He’s already done covers of Adam Levine’s “Lost Stars,” Justin Bieber’s “Nothing Like Us” and “Purpose,” David Guetta’s “2U,” Charlie Puth’s “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” IU’s “Ending Scene,” and Lauv’s “Never Not” in the past. He put them on the internet. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.