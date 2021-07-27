Jungkook of BTS Discusses Billie Eilish, Billboard Rankings, And ARMY

Jungkook, a member of BTS, has spoken out on Billie Eilish’s debut album, its position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and the group’s official fans, ARMY (Adorable Representative MC for Youth).

The 23-year-old South Korean musician said he had been a trainee since the age of 13 and had worked hard to achieve success in an interview article published in Weverse Magazine on Monday. The singer, on the other hand, was sure that anyone could do it.

Jungkook explained, “I keep thinking I want to create up my own original, intricate plot and write the songs from there.”

Eilish’s debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” which was released on March 29, 2019, made a “huge impression” on the vocalist, according to the artist.

“It’d be wonderful if the tracklist had a consistent flow, but even if it’s all jumbled up, that’s fine, too,” he continued. “As long as the excellent tunes keep coming,” she says.

When it came to topping the Billboard charts, though, the artist stated that he was unattached to the system.

“I was never connected to rankings,” Jungkook added, “but as fantastic as it is and as thrilled as I am that we’ve continued to make records since ‘Dynamite,’ it still feels like a burden.”

BTS’ “Butter” has returned to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, just a week after being replaced by the group’s next hit, “Permission to Dance,” according to Billboard. After dropping to No. 7 in the previous week, “Butter” was able to retake the top place.

“A lot of people have praised me, so I’ve been thinking I need to work harder,” he explained. “However, we performed even better with ‘Butter’ than with ‘Dynamite,’ so I suppose I ended up feeling burdened down,” he continued. “That’s exactly how I am. BTS is an incredible group, but perhaps my issue is that I can’t keep up with them.”

Jungkook also spoke about ARMY, whom he referred to as the “primary characters” in the group’s shows.

A concert, according to the singer, includes “the lights, the stage, the floor, the stage design, and the movie broadcast on the screen.” There’s also the music, dancing, and us. ARMY must be present to complete the scene, even if they are all in balance.”

He went on to say, “Army are the ones that bought the tickets and they’re the major characters.” “I believe that everything we focus on returns back to us. Brief News from Washington Newsday.