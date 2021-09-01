Jungkook, a member of BTS, celebrates his 24th birthday with an online solo concert and an original composition for fans.

Jungkook, the newest member of BTS, turns 24 on Wednesday. He began a solo two-hour concert online one hour before the clock struck September 1 in South Korea, during which he performed an original piece dedicated to his followers. He also performed a few covers, including Justin Bieber’s “Off My Face,” as well as previous BTS tracks.

Jungkook posted a selfie the day before his birthday, asking the group’s devoted fans, dubbed “ARMY,” for birthday messages via the fan-to-artist online community platform Weverse. On Aug. 31, at 11 p.m. KST (10 a.m. ET), he used VLive, a livestreaming platform, to surprise fans with a new song, which he produced using his favorites from the Weverse messages.

He sang, “For every day, I miss you / For every hour, I need you / For every minute, I feel you / For every second, I want you,” with a happy expression on his face.

“Suddenly, in the distance, shining like a purple light / You turn around and grin so brightly / Reaching out, you hold my hand from there / I know everything will be fine,” he continued.

On the same day, as expected, the hashtag #HappyBirthdayJungkook became a worldwide hot topic, with over 1.5 million tweets devoted to BTS’ outstanding vocalist and composer.

According to Teen Vogue, the VLive counter revealed that at least 20 million admirers were looking forward to Jungkook’s livestream.

As if a new song wasn’t enough, Jungkook also performed classic BTS songs like “Paradise,” “Dimple,” and “Born Singer.” BTS hasn’t performed “Paradise” in years, despite persistent requests from fans.

Jungkook didn’t recognize the English title of the popular 2018 song before singing it.

“Is that Paradise?” says the narrator. Isn’t it true that we have a song called Paradise? Huh? Oh, I was taken aback. Are you referring to Nakwon, the Korean word for paradise? he stated When he regained his composure, the amused BTS member fulfilled the ARMY’s demand by singing the song with such zeal.

The group’s 2017 hit “Dimple” from the album “Love Yourself” was then performed by Jungkook.

Fans have been begging for a live performance of this song, which is about being delighted to see someone’s grin and dimple, just like they have for “Paradise.”

While performing Justin Bieber’s “Off My Face,” the BTS member also sang in English.

J-Hope surprised Jungkook with a birthday cake and sang a heartfelt “Happy Birthday” to the birthday boy during the live broadcast.