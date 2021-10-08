Jung Ho-Yeon, star of ‘Squid Game,’ is the most-followed South Korean actress on Instagram.

Following the premiere of “Squid Game,” Jung Ho-yeon has become the most-followed South Korean actress on Instagram.

Netflix is currently streaming the hit Korean survival drama, which was published on September 17th.

In just three weeks, the 27-year-old actress’ Instagram followers had risen from 410,000 to 16.7 million. Jung garnered fans with his portrayal of Kang Sae Byeok, a North Korean defector who enters a contest to win a monetary award. She urgently requires the funds in order to save her family members and begin a new life.

In a recent interview, the actress discussed how working on “Squid Game” increased her Instagram profile.

“I was astonished at first when I checked in real-time,” she told Herald Pop. “When I first opened the app, the number increased, and when I opened it again, it increased even more.” “Just the fact that so many people from all around the world are interested makes me happy,” the actress remarked.

Jung also posted photographs of herself and her co-stars from Thursday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Jung’s first acting job was in the film “Squid Game.” She used to work as a fashion model before the show. Jung began modeling when he was 16 years old. In 2013, she was the second runner-up on Season 4 of “Korea’s Next Top Model.” She was also featured in ELLE Wedding, Nylon Korea, and Vogue Girl Korea, among other publications.

On Wednesday, the actress was named the global ambassador for the fashion house Louis Vuitton.

Though it is unknown whether Jung will reprise her role in a “Squid Game” sequel, she is certain to continue her acting career.

“I aim not to confine myself to a specific genre,” she told The Korea Herald on Monday. “Acting in a new movie or series will be tough, especially after ‘Squid Game.'” “I’m left with only one option: to put in a lot of effort. As a real actor, I wish to meet my followers for a long time.” The actress is presently dating Lee Dong-hwi, a South Korean actor.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO, told Deadline last week that the series had a decent possibility of being the most popular show ever.