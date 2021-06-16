June Just Became a Major Predator in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Since its premiere in 2017, Hulu’s version of Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel The Handmaid’s Tale has had fans pulling for June Osborn. With its bleak vision of a United States ripped apart by civil war and plagued by pollution and plummeting birth rates, the award-winning series pulls no punches. The captured nation, renamed Gilead by a right-wing religious group known as The Sons of Jacob, has become a totalitarian theocracy in which women are deprived of their rights and are subjected to harsh punishments, including execution, if they rebel.

June (Elizabeth Moss) gets apprehended while attempting to flee to Canada with her husband Luke and daughter Hannah. She is enslaved as a Handmaid, one of the regime’s few remaining viable women entrusted with carrying children for the regime’s infertile wife. She is renamed Offred after her leader Fred Waterford, and she is fighting to survive and escape the horrors of her new life as a sex slave in a twisted patriarchal nightmare.

Luke and June had a tense reunion.

Review: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Finally Moves Forward in Season 4

After cringing through three seasons of stark brutality, audiences were relieved when June finally escaped to Canada and reunited with her husband in episode seven of season four. That sense of relief proved to be short-lived.

During the episode, Luke finds June profoundly changed by her ordeal as a Handmaid in a way that may threaten the future of their relationship. Aware that she’s been traumatized, he gives her space, waiting for her to be comfortable enough to initiate intimacy. When she finally does, it’s anything but loving.

Having just returned from confronting Waterford’s abusive wife, Serena Joy, who is now imprisoned by the remnants of the U. S. government, June returns home to Luke. Energized by the experience, she takes her apparent sense of empowerment to the next level, and out on her husband. Refinery 29 recounted the scene that left some fans and Luke feeling violated.

June wakes Luke with a kiss and begins to make love to him, then… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.