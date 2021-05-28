June Confronting Serena Was the First Scene Shot Between Them All Season on ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’

The epidemic altered the plot of The Handmaid’s Tale. The series, like many other shows that resumed production during COVID, had to go to tremendous efforts to adhere to safety procedures. This meant that several members of the creative team couldn’t be present on filming days, and the actors had less time together. June and Serena Joy have a heated argument in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Episode 7, “Home.” That was, in fact, the first time Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski shot a scene together this season.

In Season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” June confronted Serena Joy in Canada.

In season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale, June has finally escaped Gilead. She is, nevertheless, far from feeling liberated. June confronts Serena Joy in episode 7, “Home,” for the first time without incurring Gilead’s wrath. She didn’t hold back either.

Serena Joy stated that she wanted to make atonement and that she believed God had led her to June in order for her to do so. Serena Joy, who is expecting her first child, likewise believes her baby is a well-deserved gift. June, to put it mildly, did not agree. June imitated Serena’s conduct from season one to emphasize her point.

“Do you know why God made you pregnant?” says the narrator. June explains. “So that you would suffer a fraction of the grief that you caused us when you tore our children from our arms when he kills the baby inside your womb. Do you get what I’m saying? Do you get what I’m saying?

Before episode 7, Yvonne Strahovski and Elisabeth Moss had not acted together in the entire season.

The Wrap spoke with Strahovski. June’s choice of words was appropriate.

"I think it was written intentionally to echo the scene in the first season where I threw her down on the ground and I get in her face and I scream," she said. "I recall screaming, 'Do you…' during that scene.