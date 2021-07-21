Jun Ji Hyun Explains Why She Agreed To Appear In A Prequel To “Kingdom”

Jun Ji Hyun, a South Korean actress, is overjoyed.

“Kingdom,” the prequel to her successful Netflix series, will be released on Friday.

The origin of the “resurrection plant” or “saengsacho,” the cause of the plague that converted people into zombies during Korea’s Joseon Dynasty, will be revealed in “Kingdom: Ashin of the North.”

“When I originally read the screenplay, I imagined that this special episode would forever expand the ‘Kingdom’ realm. In an online press conference, the star of the 2013 popular TV series “My Love from the Star” was reported by Yonhap News Agency as saying, “I was thrilled at the notion of being able to start the major story.”

The actress’ character, “Ashin,” made an appearance in the concluding moments of the TV series’ second season as a mystery female fighter who survived the plague’s loss of loved ones.

The upcoming 92-minute special episode of the popular zombie series is set in the frigid regions of northern Joseon to establish the story of how the plague came about, according to Soompi.

“I began by pondering the origins of the resurrection plant. I sought to assuage people’s curiosity about Ashin and what had occurred in the northern regions. I spent a lot of time thinking about the resurrection plant and researching a lot of information. Because the plant possesses frigid properties, I grew interested in northern locations and what would happen if the plant blossomed there,” said screenwriter Kim Eun Hee at the conference, according to Soompi.

The global smash “Kingdom” was Netflix’s first Korean original drama series in 2019, with a second season set to premiere in 2020. The drama combines zombie gore with traditional Korean sword fighting and costumes to create a unique experience.

Jun Ji Hyun expressed her excitement to start filming “Ashin of the North” since it is a clear attempt to answer many of the series’ riddles.

“I got a lot of inquiries like, ‘Why were you there?’ after I appeared at the end of season 2?” she says. When I first read the script for ‘Ashin of the North,’ I imagined the realm of ‘Kingdom’ could expand indefinitely. In the Soompi piece, she stated, “I was really delighted to be the start of that.”