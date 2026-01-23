Julio Iglesias Denies Allegations of Abuse by Former Employees

Julio Iglesias has publicly denied accusations of sexual abuse made by two former employees, who claim to have suffered mistreatment while working at his luxurious Caribbean estates. The 82-year-old singer, one of the most successful Latin artists in history, has categorically rejected the allegations, calling them “absolutely false” and “malicious.”

Allegations of Abuse at Caribbean Mansions

The claims were made by two women who worked at Iglesias’ residences in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and Lyford Cay in the Bahamas. The allegations were uncovered through a joint investigation by Spanish news outlets elDiario.es and Univision Noticias, which spanned three years.

One of the women, referred to as Rebeca to protect her identity, described her experience as being “used” by the singer nearly every night. She claimed that the working environment felt oppressive, likening it to a “little house of terror,” where she felt treated like an object or a slave. Another accuser, Laura (a pseudonym), spoke of the toxic work culture, where “abuse was normalized” and workers were constantly on edge.

In response to the allegations, Iglesias took to Instagram to address the claims, expressing his profound sadness. “I have never abused, coerced, or disrespected any woman,” he wrote. “These accusations are absolutely false, and it pains me deeply. I have never encountered such malice, but I will continue to defend my dignity against such serious offenses.”

Spanish prosecutors have since launched an official inquiry into the matter, and Iglesias, known for his hits like “Begin the Beguine” (Volver a Empezar), continues to face public scrutiny as the investigation unfolds. The accusations relate to incidents that allegedly occurred in 2021, and the legal proceedings are ongoing.

Despite the negative publicity, Iglesias has expressed gratitude for the support he has received from fans and colleagues. He remains adamant in his stance that the allegations are without merit and that the truth will prevail in the coming legal process.