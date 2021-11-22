Julianne Hough Hugs and Kisses Charlie Wilson Following Brooks Laich’s Divorce.

Julianne Hough may have discovered new love in the midst of her divorce from Brooks Laich.

The “Dancing With the Stars” star, 33, was pictured packing on the PDA with model Charlie Wilson in Los Angeles on Friday, a year after filing for divorce from Laich.

Hough gave her supposed new beau a hug and a kiss outside an L.A. eatery before heading inside to pick up some takeout, which included a couple green juices, according to images acquired by Page Six.

For the outing, the “Safe Haven” star wore a sports bra, a fuzzy brown jacket, gray sweatpants, and slippers. Wilson, who is represented by Ursula Wiedmann Models, wore a bright green T-shirt with copper-colored trousers and white sneakers for a laid-back look.

According to the outlet, Hough’s representative did not immediately reply to calls for comment.

The former “America’s Got Talent” judge had previously been linked to actor Ben Barnes, with whom she’d been spotted several times since April 2020. The couple was spotted eating ice cream together in Los Angeles in January.

Hough and Barnes, on the other hand, are merely friends, according to a source who spoke to People at the time. “They’ve been buddies for eight years,” stated the anonymous source. “There isn’t anything else to say.” In May 2020, Hough and Laich, both 38, announced their separation. In November of last year, she filed court papers to break their three-year marriage.

In a joint statement to People, Hough and Laich wrote, “We have lovingly and deliberately taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to split.” “We have a great deal of love and respect for one another, and we will continue to lead from our hearts. We respectfully seek your consideration and respect for our privacy in the future.” Hough and the retired hockey player began dating in 2013, and after a nearly two-year engagement, they married in July 2017.

There were indicators that the two were having marital issues months before they announced their breakup. In January 2020, it was revealed that Laich and Hough were spending time apart. Hough and Laich were also confined separately, with Hough in Los Angeles and Laich in Idaho.

In May of last year, a source informed Us Weekly that Hough and Laich were dating ""[They] just had different perspectives on critical topics," she continued. [They were] attempting to remove themselves from one another and deal with any issues that had become exasperating while married." Laich was seen with Hough months before Hough's sighting with Wilson.