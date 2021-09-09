Julian Erosa has called for a rematch between Paddy Pimblett and Julian Erosa in the UFC.

Following a stunning debut victory in Las Vegas, Paddy Pimblett has responded to Julian Erosa’s calls for a rematch in the UFC.

On a fantastic night for British MMA, ‘Paddy the Baddy’ shined in his victory over Luigi Vendramini, while Molly McCann and Tom Aspinall both won.

All eyes are on Pimblett’s next opponent, and there has been considerable interest in seeing him fight toe-to-toe with a recognizable face.

In November 2016, the Liverpudlian won a featherweight title fight against Erosa by unanimous decision in his first defense of the title.

However, some believe the home judges favored the British fighter, and Erosa is eager for a rematch in the UFC.

“Yeah, people have been talking about it on social media. I could see myself battling him once more. But I’m at featherweight, so I’m fine with the weight. He told MMA Fighting that he didn’t have to lose much weight to get to 155 pounds.

“I remember him saying in an interview that he was going to run through the 155 and 145 divisions, and I was thinking, ‘If he decides to move to 145, I’ll be waiting for him.’ I’ll fight him at 155 if they offer it to me, but I’m more comfortable at featherweight.”

Paddy has now responded to such remarks, stating that he is willing to fight if Arosa will rise to his level.

“If he wants to come to 155, sure.” He told the Echo, “I can’t make 145 again; that would be a tough one for me to make, a proper tough one.”

“I’m a lot bigger now,” she says. I’d have to see whether I’d be able to make it, but if he wants a rematch, he can come up to 155 pounds, it’s that simple; he’s big enough.”