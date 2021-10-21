Judi Love, a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, was forced to withdraw from the show this weekend.

Judi Love has been forced to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

According to the Mirror, the Loose Women star has tested positive for the Coronavirus and has been forced to take a break from training.

“Judi Love has tested positive for Covid-19 and is presently self-isolating according to the newest government rules,” a Strictly spokeswoman stated.

“While Judi and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, Strictly Come Dancing procedures dictate that, all things being equal, they will return the following week.”

After contracting the flu, Judi is the second star on the 2021 series to have to leave the show.

Tom Fletcher of McFly was the first well-known figure to be forced to cancel a live performance because to Covid-19.

After a week of solitude, he and his partner Amy Dowden returned to the dance floor the following week.

After participating in the dance-off twice in a row, the comedian was the bookies’ favorite to be sent off this weekend.

Judi’s followers were furious when she was placed in the bottom two last week.

“Oh, do me a favor,” one wrote. Is Judi back? So unworthy of #Strictly.” “Excuse me Judi in the dance off what is going on here #Strictly,” said another. Others were perplexed as to how BBC’s Dan Walker had managed to avoid another another dance-off. “Who the hell is voting for Dan?” one viewer wondered. #Strictly.” “How has Dan Walker avoided every single dance off thus far #strictly,” someone else commented. Strictly Come Dancing is only in its fourth week, but it’s already been an exciting season.

Nadia Wadia, who has starred in shows such as EastEnders and Goodness Gracious Me, was the first celebrity to depart the show alongside her boyfriend Neil Jones.

Katie McGlynn, who played Sinead Tinker on Coronation Street, was the second to leave, followed by Gorka Marquez.

After an emergency visit with his doctor, actor and comedian Robert Webb was forced to withdraw due to health concerns.

The 49-year-old comedian, who is best known for his comic partnership with David Mitchell on Peep Show, had surgery two years ago when a cardiac murmur was discovered.

He said this in a statement. “The summary has come to an end.”